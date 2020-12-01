Community meal to feature variety of homemade soups
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 307 Main St. in Franklin will host a takeout dinner of homemade soups and dessert for its monthly Community Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
Meals will be dispensed at the Main Street chapel entrance. Masks are required.
The monthly dinners are in support of the on-going interior renovation project. Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Orders requested for annual holiday dinner by area church
OTEGO — The Unatego Community Church will host its annual free Christmas dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
This year’s meal may be picked up or delivered within a 2-mile radius of the church at 290 Main St. in Otego.
Orders are requested by Friday, Dec. 4. They may be made by calling 607-988-6518.
Nominees sought by ONC BOCES for service awards
MILFORD — The Otsego Northern Catskills Board of Cooperative Educational Services is seeking nominees for its 40th annual BOCES Service Awards.
Awards will be presented to an individual and an organization or firm.
Both will be judged on personal activities in support of BOCES programs, concepts and/or students; activities in support of recent BOCES graduates; personal service on advisory committees or boards and leadership of any kind pertaining to BOCES programs and personnel.
Any resident of the Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES service area is eligible to be nominated with the exception of current BOCES Board members or employees.
Nomination packets may be requested by emailing aoliveri@oncboces.org or calling 607-286-7715, ext. 2224.
The awards will be presented at the BOCES annual meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 1.
