Cooperstown Santa sets times to visit
COOPERSTOWN — Santa has established set times that he will be at his cottage in Pioneer Park in Cooperstown.
He will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
The weekends of Dec. 4 and 5, 11 and 12, and 18 and 19, he will be in residence from 1 to 4 p.m.
He will also be at his cottage from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 13, 14, 16, 20, 21, and 23.
Santa requests that his visitors all wear masks.
Church organizes holiday bazaar
DELHI — The First Presbyterian Church at 4 Clinton St. in Delhi will have a holiday bazaar with vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
Items and activities that will be available include maple products, honey, books, jewelry, knitted and crocheted items, crafts, a cookie walk, silent auction and white elephant table.
A takeout-only lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $8. The menu will include quiche, salad, assorted breads, brownie and beverage. Whole quiches may be purchased for $16 and slices will be priced at $3 each.
The Kirk Thrift Shoppe will also be open.
It is preferred that patrons wear masks. They should also provide their own shopping bags.
The church building is accessible.
Call 607-746-2155 for more information.
Festive weekend set in Cherry Valley
CHERRY VALLEY — A weekend of festivities will be held in Cherry Valley from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5.
According to a media release from Cherry Valley Artworks, Santa will visit the Cherry Valley Museum from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Music and strolling carolers will also be a feature of the weekend. Other activities will include mosaic ornament making, holiday karaoke, face painting and a name the polar bear contest.
Lunch will be available at The Tryon Inn on Saturday and mulled cider and doughnuts will be provided by Cherry Valley Girl Scouts.
The Community Center will house pop-up shops and 24 participating merchants will participate.
More information is available at Rebirth Cherry Valley and Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook.
Trains scheduled with holiday themes
MILFORD — The Santa Express will leave Milford depot at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5, 11 and 12, 18 and 19; and the North Pole Express will depart at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 11, and 18. The holiday themed-rides are sponsored by the Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad. The depot is at 136 E. Main St. in Milford.
Passengers will be required to wear masks all times while on board for their protection and that of the crew.
Reservations and prepayment are required and may be made online at www.cooperstowntrain.com.
Call 607-432-2429 for more information.
Masons to sponsor dinner by takeout
LAURENS — A chicken and biscuit dinner will be available for takeout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
The cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. The meal will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, jellied cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries.
In keeping with COVID-19 health and safe guidelines, patrons are requested to be masked upon arrival.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions such as college scholarships, community assistance and Scout groups, as well as maintain the lodge for other groups and the community.
Barbecued chicken to be sold Sunday
COBLESKILL — Half chickens from Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q will be sold for $7 each from 11 a.m. until sold out Sunday, Dec. 5, from the parking lot of Ace Hardware at 783 E. Main St. in Cobleskill.
Proceeds will benefit the ongoing restoration of Charlotteville Schoolhouse.
