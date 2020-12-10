Saturday storytime to feature Santa
WALTON — Storytime with Santa will be hosted on Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, by the William B. Ogden Free Library.
Children are invited to tune in live for a reading by Santa of Clement Moore’s poem, “T’was the Night Before Christmas.”
Call 607-865-5929 or visit libraries.4cls.org/walton/ for access information.
Podcast to feature local café manager
FRANKLIN — The next episode in the podcast series From Heartache to Healing and Hope will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14. It will feature Hasan Siddiqi, general manager of The Tulip and the Rose Café in Franklin.
According to a media release, Siddiqi will share how, when COVID struck, he and the café team pivoted to meet the needs of the community along with how the café has transitioned to allow it to continue operating.
Siddiqi was born in New Hampshire to Pakistani immigrants in 1989. He graduated from Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, in 2007 and Tufts University with a bachelor’s degree in history of the Middle East and South Asia in 2012.
Shortly after graduating from college, he moved to Delaware County to be closer to the Osmanli Dergahi Sufi Muslim community in Sidney Center. He taught at Sidney Central School for a year. When the The Tulip and the Rose Café opened, Hasan began working there and soon became a manager.
The podcast is the creation of Bernadette Winters Bell, a life, loss and grief therapist with offices in Oneonta, where she has been practicing for more than three decades.
Presented bi-monthly, it is available in several formats and includes stories by guests of varying experiences that may help to shed light and offer hope during the unpresented challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic.
Anyone interested in being a guest may email podcasts producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice beatrice@bgcagency.com.
Visit www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com for more information.
Grange meeting set for Monday
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
Members are requested to dress festively. Those in the Secret Pal group are encouraged to bring a holiday remembrance for their friends. The obligation ceremony for new members will be held.
According to a media release, the decision was made last month to skip the Breakfast with Santa event because of the ongoing pandemic. Instead, members voted to contribute $125 toward the Christmas Eve stocking distribution scheduled for Overlook Park by the American Legion Auxiliary.
Grange volunteers will also participate in the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign by working four days at the kettle location at Great American in Sidney.
Call Roger Halbert at 607-783-2691 for more information.
