Holiday programsto be held in area
Programming scheduled in celebration of the holidays has been scheduled by the Roxbury Arts Group.
Free family-friendly craft activities will be offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and again Dec. 18, at Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford. Clove and orange pomanders and 3D paper snowflakes are among the projects that will be offered.
Also on Saturday, Dec. 11, the Wynotte Sisters will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury. The group’s music is described as a twist of folk-punk and pop-licorice.
Community Caroling will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Carolers will meet at the Roxbury Arts Center.
The “Small Works” exhibit featuring all mediums at Walt Meade Gallery at Roxbury Arts Center will continue through Jan. 8. Items in the exhibit are available for purchase. The Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment.
Fairgrounds to glow during holiday show
MORRIS — The Otsego County Fair will present its third annual Holiday of Lights show from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10, 11 and 12, and again on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18.
According to organizers, the drive-through display of glowing holiday designs created by local businesses and organizations at the fairgrounds in Morris, will cost $10 per car load.
Hot chocolate and snacks will also be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.