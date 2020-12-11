Downtown Sidney to welcome Santa
SIDNEY — Santa will be strolling around in downtown Sidney from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 and 19, and will pose for pictures with any children he encounters in his travels.
Children who want to give Santa their wish lists are welcome to do so from 1 to 2 p.m. when he will be in his office window next to the Barking Cat Boutique. If a reply is wanted from Santa, a self-addressed stamped envelope and $5 donation should be provided.
Santa plans visit to Norwich stage
NORWICH — Santa will make a safe, masked and socially-distanced appearance from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, on the Martin W. Kappel stage at the Chenango Arts Council at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
While waiting in the lobby to see Santa, children may leave a letter for him and watch a holiday video featuring singer-songwriter Matt Nakoa.
Saturday’s event was made by possible by the Arts Council, Norwich Theater Company and NBT Bank.
Go to www.ChenangoArts.org or call 607-336-2787 for more information.
Finance curriculum available to schools
SIDNEY — Sidney Federal Credit Union is working with Banzai, a financial literacy program, to make online, remote-friendly curriculum available free to 27 schools in the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego as well as Broome.
According to a media release, Sidney FCU has offered time, money, industry experience and a variety of credit union resources to help local schools teach personal finance in the classroom.
Students using the program are exposed to real-life scenarios where they learn to pay bills and balance a budget. Students will learn to manage unexpected expenses such as parking tickets, interest charges and overdraft fees. The educational program also introduces students to auto loans, bank statements, entertainment costs and savings.
Teachers and any others interested in the program may visit sfcu.teachbanzai.com or call 888-822-6924 for more information.
