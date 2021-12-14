Cards for Heroes to be distributed
U.S. Rep Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinbeck, is encouraging residents of New York’s 19th Congressional District to participate in his annual Holiday Cards for Heroes program.
According to a media release, residents are invited to create holiday cards for active-duty service members and health care workers. Delgado’s office will share the holiday greetings with local heroes.
Cards will reportedly be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 15. They should be placed in an unsealed envelope and addressed to the Congressman’s office at 256 Clinton Ave., Kingston, NY 12401.
This is the third year Delgado’s office has conducted a Holiday Cards for Heroes Program. Over the last three years, his office has also collected and distributed cards for the Valentines for Veterans program.
Book discussion set to continue
SCHOHARIE — Discussion will delve deeper into the book “Discovering the Forgotten History of African Americans in Schoharie County” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Creamery building of the Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association at 143 Depot Lane in Schoharie.
According to a media release, the third installment of the Schoharie County Historical Society’s lecture and book club discussion series will include a short clip of the book’s author Jack Daniels interviewing Vena Ray in never-before-seen 32-year-old footage shot by Dennis Shaw; minstrel show photos taken at Cobleskill High School in 1951; and a newspaper report of a mass political meeting of Blacks at the log cabin of Moses Teabout on Spring Street in Schoharie in 1845.
Daniels lived in Cobleskill, graduated from Dartmouth and Harvard, worked 30 years in state government and retired at 52 to work for world peace and racial equality. He died in 2012 at 96.
In the introduction to his book, Daniels wrote, “I am sure there is more historical gold about African-Americans in the county to be mined, but I have done my share of digging and writing. I hope there will be others who wish to add to or amend the historical record.”
Additional programs in the series will be held on Jan. 20, Feb. 17, and March 24.
Visit oldstonefort.org for more information.
