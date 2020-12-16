Santa to visit with children virtually
ANDES — The Andes Public Library has made arrangements for virtual visits with Santa from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Dec. 20.
Five minute, private talks with Santa will be made available to those who register at an.ill@4cls.org or 845-676-3333.
The names of the child and parent and an email address is required. Emails will follow with the Zoom links and assigned time slots.
PTA to sell kits for pancake breakfast
COOPERSTOWN — The annual pancake breakfast sponsored by the Cooperstown PTA must go on this year, according to organizers.
This year’s pancake breakfast will involve pre-ordering a custom-made pancake kit for pick up from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the elementary school on Walnut Street. According to a media release, the $25 kit will include a pint of maple syrup from Maple Hills Farms in Cobleskill, a 1½ pound bag of pancake mix, maple syrup candies and a commemorative child-size whisk.
Once the kits have been taken home, participants are encouraged to post pictures or videos of their pancake-making adventures no later than 2 p.m. at facebook.com/Coop erstownPTA/ where recipes and updated information will be found as well. Prizes will be awarded to the top three best-looking pancakes.
Kits may be ordered and prepaid at online at annual-pta-pancake-breakfast.cheddarup.com or pre-ordered and paid by cash on Saturday by emailing virtualpancake2020@gmail.com.
