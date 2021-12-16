Children’s party set by area Legion
SIDNEY — American Legion Post 183 in Sidney will host its annual children’s Christmas party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Post at 22 Union St. in Sidney.
Santa will visit and pose for photographs and there will be craft activities to include Santa door hangers, Christmas cards, calendar magnets.
The drive-thru option will include goodie bags.
Roxbury Library suspends services
ROXBURY — The Roxbury Library closed Wednesday, Dec. 15 and will remain closed for the remainder of the year.
According to a media release, health risks posed by the surge in COVID cases in Delaware County, as reported by the Delaware County Department of Public Health, along with recently released state-mandated COVID precautions against newly-emergent COVID variants, prompted the closure.
All library services, including inter-library loan requests and curbside pick ups are suspended until further notice.
Patrons are requested not to leave voicemail messages for library staff.
Donation breakfast to be held at VFW
SCHENEVUS — AMVETS Post 2752 will sponsor an eat-in or takeout donation breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Veterans Hall on Main Street in Schenevus.
Menu selections will include pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, ham, scrambled eggs, homefries, fresh fruit and beverages.
Holiday Market set for Dec. 21
COOPERSTOWN — There will be a Holiday Market at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley from noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
According to a media release, more than 20 vendors are expected to be there.
Farmers and food producers will provide their meats, poultry, trout, mushrooms, baked goods, cheese, jams, jellies, mustard, honey, granola and coffee.
Artisans and specialty items will include plants, CBD and herbal remedies, pottery, woodworking, jewelry, birdhouses, yarn and chocolate.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/ctv39ndm for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.