Library to close for repairs
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Public Library on Main Street in Richfield Springs will be closed until further notice as of Monday, Dec. 21. Ceilings will be refurbished during the closure.
Patrons are instructed to call 315-858-0230 or email rs.mindy@4cls.org to make an appointment to pick up any needed items at curbside.
Dickens’ classic to be streamed
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre and The Farmers’ Museum’s Templeton Players in Cooperstown will unveil a full-cast audiobook of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” next week.
The release marks the eighth annual production of the classic tale.
According to a media release, the audiobook production, featuring voices and music of 30 local and regional performers, will simultaneously premiere across all Fenimore Art Museum, Farmers’ Museum and Glimmer Globe Theatre social media platforms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
It will be free to stream for the duration of the holiday season and available afterward for purchase on Audible, iTunes and Amazon.
As further stated in the release, “A Christmas Carol,” the audiobook, is voiced by Michael and Danielle Henrici, Peter Exton, Jake Wansor, Carl Loewenguth, Carolyn Chryst, Caley Sharratt, and introduces new cast members, Michael Tamburrino, Annalia Anderson, Helen Truszkowski, and John Willis. Besides offering music by Rob Montecalvo and B.J. Baker, the production will feature sound effects.
It will also feature narration by Michael Tamburrino, manager of performing arts programs, who also produced and directed the project.
Plans are to bring back the live production of “A Christmas Carol” in 2021.
