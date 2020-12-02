Museum to feature tours by lantern light
COOPERSTOWN — Holiday Lantern Tours will be offered the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December at The Farmers’ Museum.
According to a media release, the hour-long walks throughout the museum’s grounds will start at 3 p.m. and repeat every 20 minutes until the last tour begins at 8 p.m.
Guides will relate the history of Christmas and how it was celebrated in Upstate New York in years past.
The origins of Christmas trees, cards and carols will be revealed.
What foods were prepared and how homes were decorated will be described.
Hearing about the history of Santa Claus will precede his reading of “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”
Tours will be limited to eight people in order to accommodate for proper social distancing.
A single, larger family unit may reserve one of the limited time slots.
If a family group numbers more than eight, or for those with mobility issues, call 607-547-1534 or email TFMPrograms@farmers museum.org for booking guidance.
Face masks will be required and dressing warmly is strongly suggested.
Reservations are required.
Visit eventbrite.com or FarmersMuseum.org for more information and to purchase tickets.
Visitors to museum to hunt for gourds
EDMESTON — The Edmeston Museum will celebrate Christmas on Dec. 5, 12 and 19, with a scavenger hunt.
Several painted gourds will be hidden throughout the museum for visitors to find. Those who find one, may keep it as a gift for visiting.
According to a media release, the gourds have been painted by Edmeston grad Karen Blackman, a member of the New York State Gourd Society. They include bird scenes, Santa and a holiday penguin. Blackman became interested in crafting with gourds when she visited a gourd farm in California 15 years ago. Since then she has taken classes in the craft.
Her work is described as reminiscent of the woodworking she did with her late father, the Rev. John Blackman.
The museum is at 1 North St. in Edmeston. Email edmeston museum@gmail.com for more information.
Church to sponsor Christmas bazaar
GILBERTSVILLE — The annual Christmas bazaar at Gilbertsville Baptist Church at 3 Commercial St. in Gilbertsville will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
A variety of crafts, baked goods and white elephant items will be available along with a takeout lunch and gift basket raffle for which tickets will be sold at $1 each or seven for $5.
Call Jan Johnson at 607-783-2853 for more information.
Masons set to host dinner in Laurens
LAURENS — A takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
Chicken, biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries will be included for $10 per dinner.
COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be followed by the Masons and customers are asked to arrive wearing masks.
Proceeds will be used to fund college scholarships, community assistance, Scout troops, as well as lodge maintenance.
Shelter to host holiday activity
HYDE PARK — The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has designed an activity to bring families together in celebration of the holidays.
According to a media release, Holiday Treats will feature sugar cookie house decorating kits with sugar cookie sections to build a house or animal shelter; a cat, dog and trees; frosting, colored sugar and sprinkles.
The kits must be reserved by Monday, Dec. 7 and will be ready for pick-up from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. SQSPCA mascots Sylvester and Max will deliver the kits car-side.
“We really wanted to do something special this holiday season that would not only help create awareness of our adoptable animals but would also feature an activity that was fun and a little bit different for families,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes noted in the release.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the shelter.
The event was made possible in part by Vincent and Rebekah Hopkins, the husband and wife baking team of Freestyle Confections in Worcester.
Decorating kits may be reserved by calling 607-547-8111, ext. 111.
The shelter is at 4841 State Highway 28, south of Cooperstown.
