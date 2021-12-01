College to showcase programs
SUNY COBLESKILL — Three programs will be showcased from noon until 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at SUNY Cobleskill for prospective students.
The programs to be showcased include business administration, culinary arts and natural sciences. Included will be faculty presentations, a tour of campus and any experiential laboratories affiliated with the programs.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/bdh7b35v for more information and to register.
Christmas parade set to return
AFTON — Following a host of holiday activities, Afton’s Christmas parade will step off at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The theme is A Salute of Our Heroes in Service.
According to a media release from Friends of Afton, at 4 p.m. floats and vehicles will align at Corporate Park. Walking groups, bicycles and golf carts will gather at Afton Edge Apartments.
Baristacrats Coffee Bar will be open at 7 a.m. with cookies to benefit the parade. Children can write letters to Santa, visit the Elf Yourself Station and meet and take photos with Rudolph and the misfits from the Island of Misfit Toys.
Breakfast with Santa will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at the VFW at 187 Main St.
A Holiday Shop and Sip event that promotes the practice “Shop Small and Support Local” will also be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Main Street Social at 172 Main St. Locally and Afton-made products will be featured by merchants who register at LocalVendorConnection.com.
Free Polar Express rides may be boarded at Afton Inn at 175 Main St. from noon until 3 p.m.
Gifts with the Grinch and Cindy Lou will take place at 2 p.m. at Baristacrats Coffee Bar at 190 Main St.
Visit https://illuminateafton.weebly.com/ for more information.
Blood drive set in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Appointments may be made by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting www.redcross blood.org.
