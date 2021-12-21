Town has openings to fill on two boards
MIDDLEFIELD — The Town of Middlefield has openings on the planning and zoning board of appeals.
The planning board meets monthly and the zoning board meets only when an application has been filed for a variance.
Anyone interested in serving on either board is instructed to send a letter interest addressed to Town of Middlefield, P.O. Box 961, Cooperstown, NY 13326.
Transfer Station sets schedule change
ANDES — The Transfer Station in the town of Andes will be closed Saturdays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Mondays of Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.
Residents are advised to plan accordingly.
Call 845-676-4525 for more information.
Society’s journal to receive update
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society is accepting proposals from qualified vendors to help create and design its annual publication for print and e-book production.
According to a media release, the Journal of the Chenango Historical Society, considered an educational resource, will receive an update to coincide with its upcoming 10th anniversary.
A proposal request form is available online at www.chenangohistorical.org/jobs for those interested.
Chenango County Historical Society and its museum is housed at 45 Rexford St. in Norwich.
Call 607-334-9227 for more information.
