Library makes note of hours, services
ANDES — The Andes Public Library at 242 Main St. in Andes will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 24 and 25 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
According to a media release, services at this time include in person and online browsing, computer use and curbside/porch pickup from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday; 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday; 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 am. until noon Saturday. No appointment is required. The schedule is subject to change at any time should the Southern Tier report a major spike in COVID cases and it is recommended that the library return to all curbside service with reduced hours.
Visit the library’s Facebook page for announcements related to closings during inclement weather.
Library in Walton sets holiday hours
WALTON — The William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.