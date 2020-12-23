Church to celebrate on Christmas Eve
LAKE DELAWARE — A Christmas Eve celebration featuring music, traditional Christmas carols and cookies will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at St. James Church at 55 Lake Delaware Road.
The story of the first Christmas will be recounted by Father Paul S. Moore, rector, who will also share stories about a Christmas Eve Amtrak train ride and the rescue of a Glière violin from a New York City trash bin.
Ethan Cyprus will play traditional carols on the organ, Alexandria Henderson will sing, “O Holy Night” and everyone will sing “The First Noel.”
All are welcome to join the celebration. Social distancing will be observed.
Call 607-832-4401 for more information.
Clothing exchange to close temporarily
MORRIS — The Magic Closet, a free clothing exchange at Zion Episcopal Parish House at 162 E. Main St.in Morris, will be closed until February if not longer, because of concerns related to COVID-19.
Call 607-263-5116, 607-263-5859 or 607-263-5760 for more information, including emergency needs and to make arrangements to drop off donations.
