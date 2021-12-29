Hartwick to host fireworks display
HARTWICK — The Town of Hartwick with host an early evening fireworks display in Husky Park by the ball fields on Friday, Dec. 31, to celebrate the New Year.
Spectators should plan on arriving around 5:15 p.m. and park along Hatchery Road or on Wells Avenue.
Dinner and show planned for Feb. 24
MILFORD — Susquehanna Valley Seniors will sponsor “An Evening of Broadway” to see the musical “An Officer and a Gentleman” at the Forum Theatre in Binghamton on Thursday, Feb. 24.
According to a media release, passengers will depart in a Hale Transportation motorcoach at 3:30 p.m. from the American Legion in Milford. More passengers will be able to board at Price Chopper Plaza in East Oneonta at 4 p.m.
Passengers will be taken first to Cracker Barrel restaurant for a 90 minute dinner.
Moving on the Forum, the 7:30 to 10 p.m. performance, based on the Oscar-winning film featuring Richard Gere, will follow.
Described as a timeless love story, the story celebrates triumph over adversity. The score of the new musical includes the Grammy and Oscar-winning No. 1 hit “Up Where We Belong.”
The return trip will have passengers back in Oneonta at about 11:15 p.m. and Milford at 11:45 p.m.
Reservations for the $130 per person trip may be made by calling Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054. The cost includes transportation, dinner and a reserved seat at the show.
Payment is due by Friday, Jan. 28. Checks payable to SVSC may be mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.