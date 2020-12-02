Area school issues district newsletter
COOPERSTOWN — An online district newsletter was recently launched at Cooperstown Central School.
According to a media release, published weekly, the communication tool provides news and highlights from classrooms, teachers, administrators and other educational and community resources.
The Hawkeyes Express is emailed to district students, parents and guardians and available at www.cooperstowncs.org.
Call 607-547-8181 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.