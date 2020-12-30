Masons to host takeout dinner
LAURENS — A takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
Chicken, biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries will be included for $10 per dinner.
COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be followed by the Masons and customers are asked to arrive wearing masks.
Proceeds will be used to fund college scholarships, community assistance, Scout troops, as well as lodge maintenance.
Facilities committee to meet
WALTON — The Walton Central School District Board of Education facilities committee will meet in a closed session at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, in the board of education room.
According to a media release, matters leading to the assessment and appointment of a firm to provide professional construction management services to the district will be discussed.
