Fulton announces 2021 recycling days
FULTON — Recyclable Saturdays in the town of Fulton will be Jan. 2, 16, and 30; Feb. 13 and 27; March 13 and 27; April 10 and 24; May 8 and 22; June 5 and 19; July 3, 17, and 31; Aug. 14 and 28; Sept. 11 and 25; Oct. 9 and 23; Nov. 6 and 20; and Dec. 4 and 18.
April 24 and Oct. 23 will be white goods and tire collection days.
According to a media release, effective Jan. 2, the town clerk’s office will be open from 7:30 to 10 a.m. on recyclable Saturdays only.
Call 518-827-8365 for more information and appointments.
Blood drive to be held in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at the municipal building on Katie Lane in Worcester.
Appointments may be made by calling Norma at 607-397-8119 or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Panel to talk about reducing emissions
The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will host a free online climate action panel discussion at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
According to a media release, the program will feature seven local and regional speakers who will discuss actions that can be taken to reduce carbon emissions.
Specifically, the panel will share suggestions that involve alternative, low carbon electricity options, home and business heating upgrades, electric and battery operated means of transportation and support for local goods producers and service providers.
Any questions related to climate action presentations in November and December will also be answered.
Preregistration is required and may be completed online at doas.us/event/climate-action-panel-discussion/ where more information is also provided.
Takeout dinner set for community
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host a takeout dinner of homemade soups and desserts for its monthly community dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
Masked guests are requested to use the Main Street chapel entrance to pick up the meals.
Free-will offerings for the dinners continue to support the on-going interior church renovation project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.