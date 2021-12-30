Library to re-open on limited basis
ROXBURY — Roxbury Library will re-open its doors to the public on a limited basis Monday, Jan. 3.
Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. until noon Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with full services restored, including interlibrary loans and curbside pick up. Notary public service will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays only.
All remaining holiday bazaar merchandise will be available for purchase at $3 or $5 per bag.
Masking and social distancing will be required to enter the library, per state-mandated COVID protocols.
The Roxbury Library Association Thrift Shoppe staff will accept donations when the library is open but asks that all donations be manageable in weight.
Call 607-326-7901 or email frontdesk@roxburylibraryonline.org for more information.
