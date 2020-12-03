Talk to be on folk music, dance

The Catskills Folk Connection will present “Traditional Music and Dance of the Catskills: Otsego and Delaware Counties,” a talk by Kathy Shimberg, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, online. It will be the final Catskill Folk Lyceum lecture series presentation for the year.

According to a media release, Shimberg will draw from personal experiences as a square and contra dancer, musician and scholar of traditional music and dance.

Shimberg has a master of arts degree from the Cooperstown Graduate Program where she studied American Folk Culture. 

Visit www.catskillsfolkconnection.blogspot.com to access the program. 

Call Ginny Scheer at 607-326-4206 or email her at gscheer@gmail.com for more information. 

Catskills Folk Connection is supported by the Roxbury Arts Group and funded in part by the O’Connor Foundation of Delhi. 

 

