Talk to be on folk music, dance
The Catskills Folk Connection will present “Traditional Music and Dance of the Catskills: Otsego and Delaware Counties,” a talk by Kathy Shimberg, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, online. It will be the final Catskill Folk Lyceum lecture series presentation for the year.
According to a media release, Shimberg will draw from personal experiences as a square and contra dancer, musician and scholar of traditional music and dance.
Shimberg has a master of arts degree from the Cooperstown Graduate Program where she studied American Folk Culture.
Visit www.catskillsfolkconnection.blogspot.com to access the program.
Call Ginny Scheer at 607-326-4206 or email her at gscheer@gmail.com for more information.
Catskills Folk Connection is supported by the Roxbury Arts Group and funded in part by the O’Connor Foundation of Delhi.
