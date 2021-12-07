Event with Santa needs reservations
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will host Breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
Reservations, by Tuesday, Dec. 7, are required so that Santa has a gender/age appropriate gift for each child no older than 12.
Call 607-988-0146, 607-783-2075, or 607-445-4037 for reservations.
Area fire district to have election
SOUTH NEW BERLIN — The annual election of the South New Berlin Fire District will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the firehouse at 3519 State Highway 8 in South New Berlin.
One commissioner will be elected to serve a five-year term that will begin Jan. 1.
District voters registered with Chenango County’s or Otsego County’s Board of Elections on or before Nov. 18, are eligible to vote.
Holiday Market set at area arts center
MORRIS — The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center’s Holiday Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 9 and 10, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
According to the media release, the event is held to give members and local artisans visibility and a place to sell their creations.
BVACC is at 124 W. Main St. in Morris.
Call 607-263-2150 for more information.
Church to host its holiday dinner
UNADILLA — The Unadilla First Presbyterian Church at 156 Main St. will have its annual Christmas holiday dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
The menu will include hand-carved ham with mustard sauce, scalloped potatoes, sweet potato casserole, cranberry chicken salad, pickled beets and a dessert choice of apple, blueberry, or cherry cobbler.
The cost will be $12 for adults and $7 for children younger than 7.
A tithe of the profits will support a local mission. Masks should be worn when entering the church and social distancing instructions provided for food pick up should be followed.
Advance orders may be placed by calling Dave Johnson at 607-369-9431. Be prepared to leave a message.
