Art in the Dark event canceled
COOPERSTOWN — The December Art in the Dark event at Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown has been canceled.
Arts auction underway by EOH
EARLVILLE — A virtual Auction for the Arts to benefit music and art at Earlville Opera House began last Friday and will continue until Friday, Dec. 11.
According to a media release, a variety of gift baskets, goods and services are available to bid on at 32.auctions.com/auctionfor thearts.
Area fire district election set
SOUTH NEW BERLIN — The annual election of the South New Berlin Fire District will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the firehouse at 3519 State Highway 8. One commissioner will be elected to serve a five-year term beginning Jan. 1.
All district voters registered with the Chenango or Otsego County Board of Elections on or before Nov. 19 is eligible to vote.
Work by artisans to be featured
MORRIS — The Butternut Valley Arts and Craft Center’s Holiday Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 and 17. It will also be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 and 17.
Household items, tools, wearables, décor and stationery made by local artisans will be featured at 124 W. Main St.
Instructions for a crocheted wreath will also be available to anyone interested.
Blood drive to be held at school
WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Worcester Central School at 198 Main St. in Worcester. Call 607-397-8119 or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.