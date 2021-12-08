Senior citizens to be treated to luncheon
GILBERTSVILLE — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School’s 2021 Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon will be a drive-thru event from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
Lunches ordered by Friday, Dec. 10, by calling 607-783-2207, ext. 140, during regular school hours, will be distributed from the front traffic circle.
Shelter to waive itspet adoption fees
INDEX — The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will host “Home for the Holidays” this week, during which all adoptions will be free.
According to a media release, a sudden influx of surrendered animals and a lengthy waiting list for incoming cats are the impetus behind the promotion.
“We have many friendly dogs and cats of all sizes, shapes, ages, colors and breeds to choose from,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said in the release, “all of which are deserving of the love and companionship that come with a fresh start in a new home.”
Animals will be spayed/neutered (unless delayed for health reasons), microchipped, tested for Heartworm/Lyme or FeLV/FIV, dewormed and will receive flea treatment and basic grooming.
A donation of food in lieu of adoption fees is being suggested during “Home for the Holidays” though it is not required. “Dog, cat and/or kitten food — dried, canned or a combination thereof — would help us prepare for what we expect will be a very busy month of intakes if our waiting list is any indication,” Haynes said in the release. Tops on the shelter’s food “wish list” are dry kitten and cat food, canned dog food, meaty dog treats and canned cat pâté.
Available dogs and cats can be viewed at https://sqspca.org/available-animals/ and on Facebook.
Regular adoption fees, ranging from $125 to $250, will be waived in hopes of clearing space in the shelter for new arrivals. Other fees may apply.
“In order to accommodate folks who can’t make it to the shelter during regular business hours, we will be extending our work day on Wednesday, Dec. 8. That day only, we will be open from noon until 7 p.m.,” Haynes added. Hours will be from noon unto 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 11; and noon until 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
Appointments to meet animals are advised to avoid wait times by calling 607-547-8111, but walk-ins are also welcome. The SQSPCA is at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, outside of Cooperstown.
Holiday party to be held at Delhi library
DELHI — A holiday party for children will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Cannon Free Library at 40 Elm St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, the event will include goodies to take home, carols, snacks, story time, cocoa, spiced cider and gingerbread (graham cracker) houses to decorate.
Call 607-746-2662 for more information.
