Blood drive to be held Thursday
WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive, sponsored by Worcester Central School will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Call Norma Ralph at 607-397-8119 or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Art Garage to host holiday open house
COOPERSTOWN — The Art Garage will debut Winter Show Flow #1: Holidays! at an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at 689 Beaver Meadow Road, near Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the featured artist is Ursula Bower who paints landscapes using watercolors.
Admission is free. COVID-19 precautions are required to be observed.
Call 607-547-5327 or text 315-941-9607 for more information, gallery hours and to schedule viewing appointments.
Also featured is a cameo ‘Taj Garage’ presentation of necklaces and scarves; figures created by Alice Hudson in the 1950s; ceramic boxes and other small sculptures by Robert Seward; a multi-faceted stained glass panel by David Wilson; landscape paintings by Tracy Helgeson; wool scarves by Ada Yonenaka; and carvings by Lavern Kelley.
Cameo exhibits will periodically be added to Winter Show Flow with new artists until spring, weather-permitting.
