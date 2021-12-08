Grange meeting to include buffet
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, for a holiday buffet.
According to a media release, families should bring their own table service and are encouraged to bring a side dish to go with the menu of chili, baked ziti, ham and bread. Social committee members Colleen Bushnell, Laurie Johnsen, Roger Halbert, Calvin Wilcox and Valerie Haynes will provide dessert and beverages.
A business meeting and program described as festive will follow at 7 p.m. under the direction of Barton Snedaker.
The Grange increased its membership recently. New members include Regina Rinaldi, Brady Rogers, Sam Corcoran and Kendra Campbell.
The Grange also volunteered to cover the Salvation Army Red Kettle Project in Sidney on four days this season.
As further reported in the release, Otsego County Dairy Princess Hannah Bonczkowski recently hosted a milk punch social and explained the “Fill a Glass of Hope” project that dairy princesses across the state are promoting. The project raises funds for local food pantries and encourages the use of dairy products in their offerings. Partial proceeds from the Grange’s baked ziti dinner in November were donated to the “Fill a Glass of Hope” project.
Program designed to help homeowners
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego County residents behind in mortgage payments and/or certain utilities may be able to apply for assistance to help keep them in their homes.
According to a media release issued by Otsego County Treasurer Alan Ruffles, a first-in-the-nation Homeowners Assistance Fund totaling $539 million was announced Monday, Dec. 6, by Gov. Kathy Hochul and will reportedly be made available soon.
The program is designed to avert mortgage delinquency, default, foreclosure and displacement.
An application portal is scheduled to open Jan. 3. Eligible individuals must apply for the funds directly.
Payments will be provided through electronic transfer and counties will need to provide banking information to facilitate the transactions.
As further stated in the release, the application portal is scheduled to remain open for 30 days. Applications will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
It is also expected that available funding will be insufficient to cover all applications. Visit www.nyhomeownerfund.org/ for more information.
College to accelerate admission process
SUNY COBLESKILL — SUNY Cobleskill will offer prospective spring students the opportunity to accelerate their college admission process during Instant Decision Week scheduled from Monday, Dec. 13 through Friday, Dec. 17.
According to a media release, individuals will meet with counselors in Knapp Hall and leave with an admissions decision. Group campus walking tours will depart at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day.
Instant Decision Week is open to high school and transfer students with high school or GED diplomas, other equivalencies, or who are in the process of earning one.
Appointments may be scheduled at slate.cobleskill.edu/portal/instant_decision.
Village of Laurens sets public hearing
LAURENS — The village of Laurens will have a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, focused on whether or not the village should opt-out of the licensing of adult-use marijuana dispensaries and on-site consumption sites.
The meeting will be held in room 129 at Laurens Central School at 55 Main St. in Laurens.
