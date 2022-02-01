Auditions for show set for Tuesday
NORWICH — Auditions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, by the Norwich Theater Company for the comedy “Boeing, Boeing” scheduled for March 11, 12, and 13.
According to a media release, auditions will take place in the Martin W. Kappel Theater at Chenango Arts Council at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
Available roles include Bernard, a Parisian architect and Lothario; Berthe, Bernard’s French housekeeper; Robert, Bernard’s old school chum; Jaqueline or Gabriella, the French or Italian fiancée and air hostess; Janet or Gloria, the American fiancée and air hostess; and Judith or Gretchen, the German fiancée and air hostess.
The show revolves around French bachelor Bernard and his fiancée, a flight attendant from Germany, France, or America, depending on what day of the week it is. Three women believe themselves engaged to Bernard. Thanks to Bernard’s careful timetable of their flight schedules, the women narrowly miss each other until the day a change of plans brings all three to his home.
With the help of his bewildered buddy, Robert, and housekeeper, Berthe, he attempts to keep his worlds from colliding and disaster at bay.
Call 607-336-2787 for more information.
Church to present homecooked meal
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will present a buffet of homemade soups, salads and desserts for its next monthly Community Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
Free-will offerings from the “all you want to eat” dinners support the on-going interior renovation project at the church.
The event is in its 12th year where all may join friends and neighbors for dinner and socialization on the first Thursday.
Dine-in or takeout options are available following state COVID protocols.
