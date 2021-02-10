Program to focus on law enforcement
COOPERSTOWN — The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, in conjunction with the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area, will present the rescheduled program “Looking in the Mirror: Cooperstown Reflects on Racism and Law Enforcement” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
It marks the sixth program in the antiracism series, which began last fall as a response to the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent national conversations on racism and social justice.
Topics have included history, tourism, education, health care and arts and monuments.
According to a media release, Wednesday’s program will include a panel discussion co-moderated by Liane Hirabayashi and Molly Myers. Panelists will be Cooperstown Police Chief Frank Cavalieri; Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin, Rockefeller Institute of Government Director of Policy and Practice Joseph Popcun, Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and SUNY Oneonta Educational Opportunity Program Counselor Bryce Wooden.
The online program is free and open to the public.
Participants may register at FOVL.Eventbrite.com to receive the required link to access the program.
The program will also be available for subsequent viewing on FOVL’s YouTube channel. Programs last for about 90 minutes and include question-and-answer sessions.
Donations sought for art fundraiser
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown is collecting donations of original works of fine art and crafts for its Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar.
Donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Friday, March 5.
According to a media release, the event, designed to make artwork affordable for everyone, is scheduled to take place March 12 and 13 and March 16 to 20, when CAA will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the CAA and its prize fund for artists.
Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
