Funds available for community events
COOPERSTOWN — The application period for 2022 Otsego County Community Grants will open Friday, Feb. 11, according to a media release.
The Community Grants Program is designed to support local events that attract visitors to Otsego County by helping organizers fund artistic, professional and advertising costs.
The maximum grant amount awarded to any one organization or event is $4,000.
The Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, made up of five members of the Otsego County Board of Representatives, will make grant award recommendations based on specific criteria. Organizations may request funding for only one event per year.
More information is available along with an online application at www.otsegocounty.com.
Applications will be accepted through the online link only until midnight, March 11.
Contact Representative Margaret Kennedy at 607-434-2407 or email her at kennedym@otsegocounty.com for more information.
Spring events to be discussed Monday
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, in the Fellowship Hall at the Baptist Church on Commercial Street in Gilbertsville.
The meeting will be the first one of the new year for the Grange as January’s meeting was canceled because of frigid conditions and COVID concerns.
According to a media release, spring events will be discussed and committee appointments made for those events.
Drivers interested in taking a Defensive Driving course are welcome to take the six-hour course scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. May 3 and May 4, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville. Early registration is encouraged. Call Roger Halbert at 607-783-2691 for more information and to register.
Individuals interested in Grange membership may call David or Sandra Stoy at 607-287-5574; Valerie Haynes at 607-783-4045; or Lynne Porter at 607-764-8720.
Art competition opens in county
COOPERSTOWN —The Cooperstown Art Association will host “An Artistic Discovery,” a Congressional High School Art Competition for Otsego County High School Students from March 11 through April 1.
According to a media release, the competition is open to all students in grades 9 through 12 living within Otsego County. Six students will be awarded ribbons and a digital image of their artwork will be submitted to Rep. Antonio Delgado’s office for final selection in the next phase of the competition. From there, one student’s work from the 19th Congressional district will will be displayed in the corridor leading to the United States Capitol along with works by 49 other high school artists from across the country.
The categories open for competition are painting, drawing, collage, printmaking, mixed media, computer generated artwork and photography.
As further stated in the release, although the competition aspect of “An Artistic Discovery” is open only to two-dimensional artwork, the show at CAA highly encourages three-dimensional and sculptural pieces for exhibit. The CAA also asks that no more than two, two-dimensional pieces be submitted per student.
Artwork should be delivered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday or Friday, March 3 or 4.
A full and more specific list of rules has been sent to the art and guidance departments of each school and home-schooled families. Students may see their art teachers or guidance counselors for more information on how to participate or visit www.cooperstownart.com for entry forms. Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
Scholarship named for early NY family
The 2022 Lambert and Annetje Van Valkenburg Memorial Scholarship competition sponsored by the National Association of Van Valkenburg Families is underway.
According to a media release, the Catskills and Capital Region are considered the ancestral homes of the Dutch family that started in Fort George (Albany) in the 1640s and now extends to every state in the union.
“Upstate New York, particularly the Catskills and surrounding counties, is the ancestral territory of the Van Valkenburg family in North America,” former president and Hobart resident Richard van Valkenburg noted in the release, adding, “Everyone who grew up around here knows a Van Valkenburg, if they’re not family members themselves. We especially want to spread the word about our scholarship program in these parts.”
Any family member who has a high school diploma and plans to attend an accredited college or training program this fall may apply. The award amount is $1,500.
Family members are descendants, whether by birth or legal adoption, of Lambert and Annetje Van Valkenburg, who came to New Amsterdam from the Netherlands in 1643, and their spouses; and descendants of others of the surname Van Valkenburg (or any variation) and their spouses.
Instructions and application forms are available at www.navvf.org. Names and birthplaces of parents and grandparents, indicating Van Valkenburg family lineage, must be provided in the application. The deadline to apply is March 1.
The award announcement will be made on April 30, and will appear on the NAVVF website at www.NAVVF.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.