Blood drive to be held at Sidney site
SIDNEY – A community blood drive will be held from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, in the main conference room at A.O. Fox Hospital’s Tri Town Campus at 43 Pearl St. West in Sidney.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcossblood.org for more information and to schedule an appointment.
Hoopla added at library in Delhi
DELHI — Cannon Free Library at 40 Elm St. in Delhi has added the digital media platform Hoopla to its free services.
According to a media release, library card holders may load the Hoopla app on their devices to download movies, borrow music, ebooks and audio books.
Following February’s Bonus Borrow month, there will be a per patron limit of five downloads per month.
In addition to visiting the Hoopla website at www.hoopladigital.com, patrons may call the library for information and assistance.
Cannon Free Library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, through Friday. Evening hours are provided until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Through March, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Masks are mandatory and patrons are asked to be conscious of social distancing.
Volunteers needed for summer event
MIDDLETOWN — Site volunteers are needed by the Historical Society of the Town of Middletown to help with the Living History Cemetery Tour scheduled for July 10, in Margaretville Cemetery.
According to a media release, the event will follow COVID precautions, including audience distancing and mask wearing.
Group tours will be led by costumed guides who will tell stories that relate to 10 men and women who rest in the cemetery.
Tasks for volunteers include but aren’t limited to setting up tables and chairs, taking registrations and assisting with parking.
Call Diane Galusha at 845-586-4973, or contact HSM at history@catskill.net for more information and to volunteer.
