Hobart book shops to open their doors
HOBART — The six shops that make up Hobart Book Village will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13 and 14, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.
In recognition of February being Craft Month, all craft books at Creative Corner Books will be reduced by 25%.
Visit www.hobartvillage.com for more information.
Eat for the Arts to benefit EOH
SHERBURNE — Eat for the Arts will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Gilligan’s Island at 64 N. Main St. in Sherburne.
According to a media release, the Earlville Opera House will receive 20% of the event’s proceeds.
Police reform group to discuss survey
SIDNEY — The Village of Sidney’s police reform committee will meet in a Zoom room at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
According to a media release, the results of the police reform survey will be reviewed. Comments from the public may be made at the meeting.
Visit www.villageofsidney.org for meeting access information.
Used book sale set during carnival days
COOPERSTOWN — A used book sale will take place downstairs in the village board room at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown during this year’s Around the World But Safe at Home Winter Carnival.
According to a media release, donations of used books in good condition will be accepted throughout the sale.
The sale will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 17 and 18; noon until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
Masks and social distancing will be required. Proceeds will benefit the Village Library of Cooperstown.
Sugaring Off event canceled at museum
COOPERSTOWN — The Farmers’ Museum has canceled this year’s Sugaring Off Sundays, an event that has traditionally been held annually in March. It is scheduled to resume in 2022.
According to a media release, the precautionary measure was made in response to state COVID-19 restriction guidelines and in the best interests of everyone involved including guests, staff, volunteers and community members.
Last March, the museum hosted two Sugaring Off Sundays before canceling the remaining three, also because of COVID-19.
The Farmers’ Museum is scheduled to reopen on April 1. The same safety protocols followed in 2020 will continue. Until then, virtual programming is available at FarmersMuseum.org/virtual.
