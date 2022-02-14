Food distribution to be held in Laurens
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Laurens will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need of a helping hand on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Food will be given to those who arrive at the church from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street to receive the food from masked and gloved church members.
Series to continue history of Blacks
COBLESKILL — “Rediscovering the Forgotten History of Blacks in Schoharie County,” an educational series led by the Schoharie County Historical Society, will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Community Library at 110 Union St., in Cobleskill.
Based on chapters seven and eight of the book “Discovering the Forgotten History of Blacks in Schoharie County,” written by the late Jack Daniels, the presentation will be led by Schoharie County Historical Society Genealogist Catherine Adams.
Using historical records, Adams will look closely at the circumstances that brought several black families and individuals to Schoharie County. A discussion with follow.
The series is scheduled to end Thursday, March 24, with a discussion on the exodus of black families from Schoharie County, success stories, final thoughts and a closing reception.
The project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/2p9a6478.
Anyone interested in receiving a copy of the book may call 518-295-7192 or email oldstonefortevents@gmail.com.
Masks, home tests to be distributed
COOPERSTOWN — The Otsego County Office for the Aging will distribute free N95 masks and at-home COVID tests to area seniors from the parking lots of the following locations.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club at 70 River St. in Oneonta.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Clark Sports Center at 124 County Highway 52 in Middlefield.
From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs.
Any seniors unable to go to a distribution event may call the Office for the Aging at 607-547-4232 to make other arrangements to obtain the items.
