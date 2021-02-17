Art projects created for families to do
ROXBURY — The Roxbury Arts Group has created an Art Care Package for children ages 5 to 12 and their families focused on Black Influence on the Arts.
According to a media release, the kits contain the supplies needed for young artists to complete four projects based on the work of artists who made cultural waves in Black history.
The kits include artist biographies, project instructions and information on access to a dedicated webpage with videos and other supplemental materials.
Participants will explore the lives and influences of Alma Woodsey Thomas, the first Black artist to have work displayed in the White House; the AfriCOBRA movement; classic blues music; and Peter, the first Black main character in a children’s picture book.
Packages may be purchased for $25 at roxburyartsgroup.org or by calling 607-326-7908.
The project began Friday, Feb. 12. It will continue until April 1.
Food distribution set for Thursday
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 125 County Road 11 in Laurens will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for those in the area needing a helping hand at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Motorists are asked to enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street. Masked and gloved church members will distribute the food until the supply is gone.
Poor weather conditions will not interfere with the food distribution.
Legion to present full turkey dinner
LAURENS — A full turkey dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. or until sold out Friday, Feb. 19, at the American Legion on Main Street in Laurens.
The menu will include turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, vegetable, roll and dessert.
Seating is limited. Takeout will be available.
The dinner will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 12. Chidlren younger than 5 may eat for free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.