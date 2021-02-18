Women artists to be discussed
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library will present a panel discussion featuring several area women artists and the impacts they have had on their communities at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
According to a media release, artists Christine Heller and Janet Wentworth and gallerist Sydney Waller will discuss their personal connections with Lisa Rodewald, Susan Cooper Weil, Sondra Freckleton and Marguerite Standish Cockett, as well as the art works they created.
The discussion will be moderated by Carrie Mae Smith, an artist and instructor at SUNY Oneonta.
The free program, part of the Sunday Speaker Series sponsored by FOVL with assistance from the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area, will be presented to the public on Zoom.
Visit fovl.eventbrite.com for more information and to register.
College to present justice reform talk
SUNY DELHI — The criminal justice program at SUNY Delhi will host guest speaker David Garlock, a criminal justice reform advocate, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
According to a media release, physically and sexually abused as a young boy, Garlock took the life of his abuser and spent more than 13 years in prison.
After his release, he earned a college degree and now works at New Persons Ministries in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, rehabilitating sex offenders.
As a criminal justice reform advocate, he helps educate the next generation of criminal justice professionals by sharing his story at colleges in the Northeast.
The online program, to be held on Zoom, is free and open to the public. The link is available at bit.ly/DelhiCJ.
Groups to sponsor blood donation day
GARRATTSVILLE — A Red Cross community blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the Garrattsville Fire Hall at 4413 State Route 51 in Garrattsville.
The event is sponsored by the Central New York Cyclist Club and Butternut Valley Alliance.
Call Peter Martin at 607-437-2545 or email him at petercnyc@gmail.com for an appointment. Appointments may also be made by calling 800-722-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Screening van to be in Norwich
NORWICH — The Lourdes Mobile Mammography Van will be at the Norwich campus of SUNY Morrisville at 20 Conkey Ave. in Norwich from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
No referral is needed. Results will be sent to health care providers.
Call 607-251-0784 to schedule a screening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.