Center scheduled to re-open Friday
NORTH BLENHEIM — The New York Power Authority’s Blenheim-Gilboa visitors center will re-open Friday, Feb. 18.
According to a media release, visitors are encouraged to follow their own comfort levels with respect to masks and social distancing. Consistent with state guidelines, mask wearing is no longer required inside the center.
The Power Authority also plans a return to public events. The first scheduled event will be a Hoppy Easter Party with photos with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
As further stated in the release, during the pandemic, the Power Authority added additional safety precautions, including state-of-the-art indoor air filtration systems and additional cleanings that will remain in place.
The B-G visitors center, at 1378 State Route 30, will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit https://tinyurl.com/48ahfdp8 or call 800-724-0309 for more information.
