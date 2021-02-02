Library on limited February schedule
ROXBURY — The Roxbury Library Association, in an effort to combat the local spread of COVID-19, has implemented a limited schedule for February.
According to a media release, the library will operate from 10 a.m. until noon Mondays for curbside pickup only. Call 607-326-7901 or email frontdesk@roxburylibraryonline.org to arrange for curbside pickup of books and audiovisual items.
The RLA Thrift Shoppe will be open from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays by appointment. Appointments may be made by calling the same number previously noted.
If an appointment is wanted on another day, library staff will arrange a mutually convenient time.
No donations will be accepted in February.
Community dinner set for Thursday
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host its monthly takeout community dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
The menu will include a variety of homemade soups and desserts.
Guests are asked to use the Main Street Chapel entrance to pick up their meals during which face masks are required to be worn.
Free-will offerings will be accepted for the ongoing renovation project. .church.
Donation dinner to feature chili
GILBERTSVILLE — A free-will donation takeout chili dinner will be offered from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, or as long as chili is available. The meal may be picked up in the New Life Fellowship Hall at the Baptist Church on Commercial Street.
The menu will include a vegetable, coleslaw, bread and brownie.
Patrons will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
