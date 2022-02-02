Masons to sponsor dinner by takeout
LAURENS — A $10 chicken and biscuit dinner will be available for takeout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
The meal will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, jellied cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries.
In keeping with COVID-19 health and safe guidelines, patrons are requested to be masked upon arrival.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and its maintenance as well as community assistance and college scholarships.
Blood drive to be held in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Appointments may be made by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Road trip set to see biblical production
A trip to Strasburg, Pennsylvania, to see Sight & Sound Theatre’s biblical production of “David,” will be offered Saturday, March 19, by Linda Martinez of Linda’s Group.
According to a media release, a motorcoach will leave Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 5 a.m. with arrival in Strasburg expected by 10 a.m. for the 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. performance of “David.” Described as an exploration David’s relationship with God, who chooses David to be king of Israel, audience members can expect to see towering giants, wild animals and Philistine soldiers as David ascends to the throne.
After the show, passengers will travel to East Earl to the Shady Maple Complex for a smorgasbord meal to be served at 2:15 p.m. followed by visits to the gift shop and farmers’ market.
Passengers will depart at 4:15 p.m. with an arrival time in Oneonta expected at 9:30 p.m.
The cost of the trip is $219 per person. Call Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054 for more information and to book the trip.
Blood drive to be held in village
COOPERSTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at St. Mary’s Parish Hall at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
Appointments may be made by calling 800-733-2767 or online at redcrossblood.org.
BOCES board has vacancies to fill
The Otsego Northern Catskills Board of Cooperative Educational Services is seeking candidates to fill three vacancies on its board of education.
According to a media release, BOCES districts provide shared services to school districts. ONC BOCES provides its 19 component school districts with a variety of educational and administrative services. ONC BOCES also provides the region with adult and continuing education.
The nine-member board meets monthly at either the Otsego Area Occupational Center in Milford, Northern Catskills Occupational Center in Grand Gorge or the ONC BOCES Instructional Support Services Center in Oneonta. New board members will begin serving on July 1.
School districts eligible to nominate a resident to the board include Andes, Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Gilboa-Conesville, Hunter-Tannersville, Jefferson, Milford, Morris, Schenevus, Stamford, Windham-Ashland-Jewett and Worcester.
Anyone from the aforementioned districts interested in serving on the ONC BOCES Board of Education or who would like more information, is asked to contact the school superintendent in their district or the ONC BOCES District superintendent’s office at 607-286-7715, ext. 2224, or aoliveri@oncboces.org as soon as possible and no later than Feb. 18.
Payment is due by Wednesday, Feb. 17. Checks may be mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Winter carnivals won’t be held in 2022
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Winter Carnival, described as a long-standing community tradition, supported and sponsored throughout the event’s more than 50-year history by the Lions Club of Cooperstown, will not be held this year. Neither will a winter carnival be sponsored by the Richfield Springs Lions Club.
According to a media release, Cooperstown Lions came to the realization that a carnival wasn’t possible this year when it became apparent that no one was willing to chair the volunteer Cooperstown Winter Carnival Committee.
COVID-19 variants and restrictions on community events prompted the cancellation of the event in Richfield Springs.
While Richfield Springs Lions hope to present a carnival in 2023, anyone interested in helping to plan a 2023 carnival by serving on the Cooperstown Winter Carnival committee is invited to meet with Lions Club representatives at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Upstate Bar and Grill at 5418 State Highway 28 in Cooperstown.
Email Lions Club President Peter Deysenroth at peterdeysenroth@hotmail.com for more information.
