EARLVILLE — A re turn performance by singer-songwriter Denny McCormick will be lived streamed from Earlville Opera House’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
According to a media release, a founding member of the 70s alt country group Chenango, McCormick was also a member of the 80s power pop band Arms Akimbo and sang and played rhythm guitar in the 90s country band Second Hand Rose.
A television executive for the last 30 years, he was performing regularly at the Bluebird Café in Nashville before the pandemic ended live performances.
The give-what-you-want musical get-away will benefit EOH programs and services. A link to donate will be provided during the show.
More information is available at www.earlvilleoperahouse.com.
Annual report issued by GFD
GILBERTSVILLE — The Eagle Fire Engine and Hose Company Nos. 1, 2 and 3 that makes up the volunteer Gilbertsville Fire Department and Rescue Squad, recently completed its annual report for 2020 and elected new officers.
According to a media release, firefighters responded to a total of 20 calls and volunteers logged 786 work hours. Calls included fires, motor vehicle accidents, downed trees, carbon monoxide alarms and requests for mutual aid.
The emergency squad responded to 99 calls and squad members worked more than 350 hours and traveled 2,700 miles. It was noted in the report that while COVID-19 created numerous changes to EMS response, the squad was able to respond to 100% of its calls.
Department officers include Chief David Robinson; First Assistant Chief Chris Orals; Second Assistant Chief Mike Tiffany; Captain Sean Schaefer; First Lieutenant Brian DeGroat; President John Mason; Vice President Dave Haynes; Treasurer Scot Lueck; Secretary Dawn Wheeler; Fire Police Captain Don Osborne; and Chaplain Rev. Randy Palada. Serving as trustees are Jim Pochy, Jim VanDusen, Jerry Theis and Ken Held. Steve Gayle is EMS captain.
Interested volunteers may contact any department member or stop by one of the regular weekly Thursday drill nights at 114 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville.
Raffle for Mustang to benefit museum
NORWICH — Tickets are available from the Northeast Classic Car Museum at 24 Rexford St. in Norwich for a classic automobile to be raffled off this fall.
According to a media release, the car to be raffled is a 1970 Mustang convertible. Described as candy apple red, it features a 351C-4V V8 engine, automatic power steering, power brakes and power roof and has an after repair value of $28,000. The interior is white and the top is black.
Raffle tickets range in price from $5 for one to $500 for 200.
More information, including official rules and vehicle photos, is available at www.classiccarmuseum.org.
Tickets may be purchased at www.classiccarmuseum.org/mustang-raffle/, by calling 607-334-2886, or using the printable online order form at tinyurl.com/3pxlufx2.
Ticket orders must be postmarked by 4 p.m. Sept. 30. The drawing will be held Oct. 7.
Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit museum.
Patio to be made from donated bricks
SHERBURNE — Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne has begun a fundraising campaign designed to further enhance building and exhibit upgrades scheduled to be unveiled later this year.
According to a media release, red concrete bricks will be sold in three sizes. Art or business logos may be added and they can also be engraved before being installed in the ground to form a permanent patio area near the front of the Visitor Center. Bricks start at $100. Replica tiles may be purchased for an additional fee.
Orders will be taken through July and the patio installation is expected to be completed in September.
Visit www.friendsofrogers.org or call 607-674-4733 for more information and to place an order.
