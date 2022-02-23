Ice fishing clinic to be offered
SPRINGFIELD — A free ice fishing clinic will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Glimmerglass State Park at 1527 County Highway 31 in Springfield.
According to a media release, the clinic will include fish filleting demonstrations and winter lake ecology provided by representatives of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and Department of Environmental Conservation.
Fishing gear and bait will be provided.
Call 607-547-8662 for more information and to register.
Sunday breakfast scheduled
SCHENEVUS — Schenevus AMVETS Post 2752 will host a dine-in or takeout donation breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Veterans Hall on Main Street in Schenevus.
Servings will include pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee.
Call for artists to expire soon
EARLVILLE — Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville will continue to accept entries for its “50th Anniversary Retrospective Gallery Exhibit: 1972-2022” until Thursday, March 10.
Entries may be dropped off and retrieved from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon until 3 p.m. Saturdays, and by appointment.
The exhibit will open with a reception on March 19 and close on Oct. 22.
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information.
Youths to be taught rowing
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego Area Rowing Youth Summer Camp will take place from May to September on Lake Otsego at Brookwood Gardens on state Route 80, outside of Cooperstown.
According to a media release, participants will learn boat handling, basic boat entry/exit procedures, rowing technique, rowing and equipment terminology and oar blade techniques.
The camp is designed for children with little or no experience with rowing. An adult learn-to-row course is also available.
Email otsegoarearowing@gmail.com for more information.
Expanded market seeking vendors
COOPERSTOWN — Local farmers, artisans, crafters and specialty food makers may apply to join the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market for its season that will extend from this May to next April.
According to a media release, product vendors especially encouraged to apply include those who offer grains, mustards, ethnic prepared and ready-to-eat foods, specialty jams, ice cream, handmade pastas, oils and vinegars.
Inclusion in the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will be limited to producers within a 50-mile radius of Cooperstown. Main categories are agricultural products (food and non-food), prepared food products and crafted products. “We are focusing on expanding,” Market Manager Karrie Larsson announced in the release, adding, “We want to reflect and celebrate the rich diversity of local entrepreneurs growing and creating high quality, local products.”
New applicants and products will be juried by a selection committee. Applications, due by noon, Tuesday, March 1, are available at cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, or by contacting Larsson at Market@otsego2000.org, 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market is at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.
Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from January through April and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May through December. Tuesday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in July, August and September.
