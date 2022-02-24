Comedy night, class booked at Center
SIDNEY — The Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney will be the site of a comedy night at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, featuring Phil Farda and Steve Van Zandt.
The $20 admission includes a beverage.
Also at the Cultural Center, a tai chi class led by David Reynolds, will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 and continue on Mondays and Wednesdays for six weeks. The fee for the class is $70.
Call 607-604-4584 or email cccsacegroup@gmail.com for more information, to reserve seats for Saturday’s show or register for tai chi.
Expanded market seeking vendors
COOPERSTOWN — Local farmers, artisans, crafters and specialty food makers may apply to join the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market for its season that will extend from this May to next April.
According to a media release, product vendors especially encouraged to apply include those who offer grains, mustards, ethnic prepared and ready-to-eat foods, specialty jams, ice cream, handmade pastas, oils and vinegars.
Inclusion in the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will be limited to producers within a 50-mile radius of Cooperstown.
Main categories are agricultural products (food and non-food), prepared food products and crafted products. “We are focusing on expanding,” Market Manager Karrie Larsson announced in the release, adding, “We want to reflect and celebrate the rich diversity of local entrepreneurs growing and creating high quality, local products.”
New applicants and products will be juried by a selection committee.
Applications, due by noon, Tuesday, March 1, are available online at cooperstownfarmersmar ket.org, or by contacting Larsson at Market@otsego2000.org, or 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market is at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.
Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from January through April and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May through December.
Tuesday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in July, August and September.
Schoharie Dems focused on primary
MIDDLEBURGH — The Schoharie County Democratic Committee has invited candidates in the June 28 Democratic primary for the 21st Congressional District seat at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the Community Center at 138 Cotton Hill Road in Middleburgh.
According to a media release dated Feb. 18, from the five candidates listed on the ballot, Matt Castelli of Wilton and Matt Putorti of Whitehall, had confirmed their plans to attend.
The committee’s regular monthly meeting will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Democrats planning to attend may register at https://tinyurl.com/2s38set5 or by emailing info@schohariedemocrats.org.
Student Art Show to open March 4
NORWICH — The annual Chenango Student Art Show will be held from March 4 to 31. The exhibit will open with a reception and awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 4.
According to a media release, entries from high school students in Chenango County will be awarded first and second places and honorable mentions in drawing, painting, 3D sculpture, photography and mixed media. A Best in Show citation will also be awarded.
Scholarships will also be presented to three Chenango County seniors intending to pursue degrees in the arts. The $1,000 Lucy Funke Scholarship will be shared equally by two graduating high school seniors and the $1,000 Chenango Music Scholarship will also be presented.
The exhibit, sponsored by the Chenango Arts Council, will be displayed in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich and on CAC’s social media platforms.
Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment.
Area fire servicehad 28 calls in 2021
GILBERTSVILLE — The Gilbertsville Volunteer Fire Department recently submitted its 2021 annual report and elected officers for 2022.
According to a media release, the department responded to 28 calls in 2021 and department members logged 1,395 work hours. The calls included fires, motor vehicle accidents, down trees, flooding and mutual aid.
Officers include Chief David Robinson; First Assistant Chief Chris Orals; Second Assistant Chief Mike Tiffany; Captain Sean Schaefer; First Lieutenant Brian DeGroat; President John Mason; Vice President Dave Haynes; Treasurer Scot Lueck; Secretary Dawn Wheeler; Fire Police Captain Don Osborne; Chaplain Randy Palada; and Trustees Jim Pochy, Jim VanDusen, Jerry Theis and Ken Held.
Emergency Squad Captain Steve Gayle reported that the squad responded to 111 calls in 2021 and logged 453 work hours and 3,311 miles.
The Eagle Engine and Hose Company is always looking for new members. Those interested may contact any department member or stop by the firehouse during the department’s weekly Thursday drill nights at 13 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville for more information.
