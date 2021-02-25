Electric vehicles set to be discussed
The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will present “The Ins and Outs of Owning an Electric Vehicle: An Owner’s Perspective” online at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
According to a media release, the program will focus on what is described as rapidly changing technology and infrastructure for electric vehicles which makes them more feasible for adoption by the masses with each passing year.
Electric vehicle owners Celeste and Tom Thiese will reveal what motivated them to invest in an electric vehicle and why they decided not to go back to gasoline powered vehicles.
The potential for financial savings, environmental protection and improved health will also be discussed.
As further stated in the release, the average household can reduce its carbon by about six to eight metric tons per year, per vehicle, by moving away from standard fuel engine vehicles.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/1t8qq8ss
School to sponsor March blood drive
WORCESTER — A community blood drive will be sponsored by Worcester Central School from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Appointments may be made by calling 607-397-8119, 800-733-2767, or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Deadline looms for scholarship award
NORWICH — Four scholarships will be awarded this year by the New York Conference of Italian-American Legislators according to an announcement from Assemblyman Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich.
According to a media release, two scholarships are academic and two are for athletic achievements, with each scholarship providing $4,000 per recipient.
“I am proud to be a new member of the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators and that we are able to provide this scholarship opportunity to the constituents in our districts,” Angelino said.
Angelino serves the 122nd Assembly district. It includes parts of the counties of Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.
Applicants will be judged on a grade-point average of 85 or above, interest in pursuing a higher education, involvement in the local community, as well as individual financial need. Applicants do not need to be Italian-American to apply.
Academic scholarship forms are available at tinyurl.com/2dc2xb6c.
Athletic scholarship forms are available at tinyurl.com/kt6anwuy.
Applications must be received no later than Monday, March 15.
Winners will be announced in April. An official award ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 24, Italian-American Day.
Department issues statistics for 2020
GILBERTSVILLE — The Eagle Fire Engine and Hose Company Nos. 1, 2 and 3 that makes up the volunteer Gilbertsville Fire Department and Rescue Squad, recently issued its annual report for 2020 and elected new officers.
According to a media release, firefighters responded to 20 calls and volunteers logged 786 work hours. Calls included fires, motor vehicle accidents, downed trees, carbon monoxide alarms and requests for mutual aid.
The emergency squad responded to 99 calls and squad members worked more than 350 hours and traveled 2,700 miles. It was noted in the report that while COVID-19 created numerous changes to EMS response, the squad was able to respond to 100% of its calls.
Department officers include Chief David Robinson; First Assistant Chief Chris Orals; Second Assistant Chief Mike Tiffany; Captain Sean Schaefer; First Lieutenant Brian DeGroat; President John Mason; Vice President Dave Haynes; Treasurer Scot Lueck; Secretary Dawn Wheeler; Fire Police Captain Don Osborne; and Chaplain Rev. Randy Palada. Serving as trustees are Jim Pochy, Jim VanDusen, Jerry Theis and Ken Held. Steve Gayle is EMS captain.
Patio to be created from donated bricks
SHERBURNE — Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne has begun a fundraising campaign designed to further enhance building and exhibit upgrades.
According to a media release, red concrete bricks will be sold in three sizes. Art or business logos may be added and they can also be engraved before being installed in the ground to form a permanent patio area near the front of the Visitor Center. Bricks start at $100.
Replica tiles may be purchased for an additional fee.
Orders will be taken through July and the patio installation is expected to be completed in September. Visit www.friendsofrogers.org or call 607-674-4733 for more information and to place orders.
Raffle for Mustang to benefit museum
NORWICH — Tickets are available from the Northeast Classic Car Museum at 24 Rexford St. in Norwich for a classic automobile to be raffled off this fall.
According to a media release, the car to be raffled is a 1970 Mustang convertible. Described as candy apple red, it features a 351C-4V V8 engine, automatic power steering, power brakes and power roof and has an after repair value of $28,000. The interior is white and the top is black.
Raffle tickets range in price from $5 for one to $500 for 200.
More information, including official rules and vehicle photos, is available at www.classiccarmuseum.org.
Tickets may be purchased at www.classiccarmuseum.org/mustang-raffle/, by calling 607-334-2886, or using the printable online order form at tinyurl.com/3pxlufx2.
Ticket orders must be postmarked by 4 p.m. Sept. 30. The drawing will be held Oct. 7.
Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit museum.
