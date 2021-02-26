Raffle for Mustang to benefit museum
NORWICH — Tickets are available from the Northeast Classic Car Museum at 24 Rexford St. in Norwich for a classic automobile to be raffled off this fall.
According to a media release, the car to be raffled is a 1970 Mustang convertible. Described as candy apple red, it features a 351C-4V V8 engine, automatic power steering, power brakes and power roof and has an after repair value of $28,000. The interior is white and the top is black.
Raffle tickets range in price from $5 for one to $500 for 200.
Additional details, including official rules, are available along with vehicle photos, at www.classiccarmuseum.org. Tickets may be purchased at www.classiccarmuseum.org/mustang-raffle/, by calling 607-334-2886, or using the printable online order form at tinyurl.com/3pxlufx2.
Ticket orders must be postmarked by 4 p.m. Sept. 30. The drawing will be held Oct. 7.
Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit museum.
Dinner to feature soups and desserts
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host a takeout dinner of homemade soups and desserts from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
Masked patrons are to used to Main Street chapel entrance to pick up their meals.
The dinners are held monthly in support of the on-going renovation project. Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.