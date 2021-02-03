Donation dinner to feature chili
GILBERTSVILLE — A free-will donation takeout chili dinner will be offered from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, or as long as chili is available.
The meal may be picked up in the New Life Fellowship Hall at the Baptist Church on Commercial Street.
The menu will include a vegetable, coleslaw, bread and brownie.
Patrons will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Masons to host takeout dinner
LAURENS — A takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
Chicken, biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries will be included for $10 per dinner.
COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be followed by the Masons and customers are asked to arrive wearing masks.
Proceeds will be used to fund college scholarships, community assistance, Scout troops, as well as lodge maintenance.
Society to award college scholarship
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society is accepting applications for the Elinor Robb Troicke Memorial Scholarship.
According to a media release, CCHS anticipates awarding the annual scholarship in June to a graduating high school senior from Chenango County.
Named in honor of McDonough community volunteer and staunch supporter of high school students, Elinor Robb Troicke, the scholarship has been awarded every year since 2013.
Applicants must be enrolling in a two- or four-year college the semester following high school graduation, have completed volunteer service with one or more Chenango County nonprofit organizations and intend to major or minor in museum studies, history, studio art, library sciences, education, or a related field.
All application materials must be submitted by 4 p.m., May 1, to the Chenango County Historical Society in Norwich. Visit www.chenangohistorical.org/education/#etms for more information.
Lessons discontinued at Clay Studio
COOPERSTOWN — Smithy Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown has discontinued private lessons but has February dates posted on its website at www.smithyarts.org/the-clay-studio-for studio rentals.
Clay remains available for purchase to any individuals who wish to work from home.
Contact Clay Studio Manager Adam Jennett regarding all studio matters by email at gallery@smithyarts.org.
