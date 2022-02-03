BOCES Board of Education has three vacancies to fill
The Otsego Northern Catskills Board of Cooperative Educational Services is seeking candidates to fill three vacancies on its board of education.
According to a media release, ONC BOCES provides its 19 component school districts with varieducational and administrative services. ONC BOCES also provides the region with adult and continuing education.
The nine-member board meets monthly in Milford, Grand Gorge or Oneonta. New board members will begin serving on July 1.
School districts eligible to nominate a resident to the board include Andes, Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Gilboa-Conesville, Hunter-Tannersville, Jefferson, Milford, Morris, Schenevus, Stamford, Windham-Ashland-Jewett and Worcester.
Anyone from those districts interested in serving on the ONC BOCES Board of Education or who would like more information, may contact the school superintendent in their district or the ONC BOCES District superintendent’s office at 607-286-7715, ext. 2224, or aoliveri@oncboces.org as soon as possible and no later than Feb. 18.
Two area winter carnivals not happening this year
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Winter Carnival, described as a long-standing community tradition, supported and sponsored throughout the event’s more than 50-year history by the Lions Club of Cooperstown, will not be held this year. Neither will a winter carnival be sponsored by the Richfield Springs Lions Club.
According to a media release, Cooperstown Lions came to the realization that a carnival wasn’t possible this year when it became apparent that no one was willing to chair the volunteer Cooperstown Winter Carnival Committee.
COVID-19 variants and restrictions on community events prompted the cancellation of the event in Richfield Springs.
While Richfield Springs Lions hope to present a carnival in 2023, anyone interested in helping to plan a 2023 carnival by serving on the Cooperstown Winter Carnival committee is invited to meet with Lions Club representatives at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Upstate Bar and Grill at 5418 State Highway 28 in Cooperstown.
Email Lions Club President Peter Deysenroth at peterdeysenroth@hotmail.com for more information.
