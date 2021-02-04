Series to address proposed merger
A series of virtual public forums to discuss the proposed merger between Schenevus and Worcester Central school districts, is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 8, and continue through June.
According to a media release, Consultants Castallo & Silky LLC recently completed an annexation merger study report as the first step in the process of exploring a merger between the two districts.
The full annexation merger study report is available online at www.mscsw.org. Printed copies are also available at the district offices of both school buildings.
Called “Merger Mondays,” the series will continue monthly on the second Monday.
The first meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature Board Presidents Stacie Haynes of Schenevus and Bill Fisher of Worcester. A link to the live stream will be posted to the websites of both districts and on social media the day of the meeting.
For future forums, the districts will reach out to guests that may include students from both districts, local elected officials and representatives of other districts that have gone through the merger process that resulted in a successfully merged district.
As further stated in the releae, the informal conversations will give community members the opportunity to continue to learn about the merger process and ask questions.
District residents will also receive a printed newsletter highlighting the findings of the merger study report this spring. The publication will include recommendations for a merged district, if an annexation merger were to occur. The report will also detail merger incentive aid for which a merged district would be eligible to receive.
Both school boards are expected to decide in June about placing a merger proposal before the public for a vote.
More information about the merger vote timeline is available at www.mscsw.org.
Space at Clay Studio available to rent
COOPERSTOWN — Smithy Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown has discontinued private lessons but has February dates posted on its website at www.smithyarts.org/the-clay-studio-for studio rentals.
Clay remains available for purchase to any individuals who wish to work from home.
Contact Clay Studio Manager Adam Jennett regarding all studio matters by email at gallery@smithyarts.org.
BOCES board has vacancies to fill
The Otsego Northern Catskills Board of Cooperative Educational Services is seeking candidates to fill five vacancies on its board of education.
According to a media release, BOCES districts provide shared services to school districts. ONC BOCES provides its 19 component school districts with a variety of educational and administrative services. ONC BOCES also provides the region with adult and continuing education.
The nine-member board meets monthly at either the Otsego Area Occupational Center in Milford, Northern Catskills Occupational Center in Grand Gorge or the ONC BOCES Instructional Support Services Center in Oneonta. New board members will begin serving on July 1.
School districts eligible to nominate a resident to the board include Andes, Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Hunter-Tannersville, Jefferson, Laurens, Milford, Morris, Oneonta, Schenevus, Stamford, Roxbury, South Kortright, Windham-Ashland-Jewett and Worcester.
Anyone who lives in any of the aforementioned districts who is interested in serving on the ONC BOCES Board of Education or would like more information, is asked to contact the ONC BOCES District superintendent’s office at 607-286-7715, ext. 2224, or aoliveri@oncboces.org as soon as possible.
