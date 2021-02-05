Rounds of Uno to be played Wednesday
Virtual Uno will be played from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 on Zoom.
Sponsored by Family Resource Network, multiple rounds of the classic card game will be played.
Prizes will be awarded to the first player to go out in each round.
All school-aged youths and their families may participate in the combined Teen Scene/Dragon Dates event.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/a8hagv7h. Wednesday morning, registrants will be emailed the Zoom link to join the meeting.
Call Kristin at FRN at 607-432-0001 for more information.
Student art entries wanted for exhibit
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego County high school art students are encouraged to enter artwork online for the virtual exhibit “An Artistic Discovery” scheduled for March 5 to 26, by the Cooperstown Art Association.
According to a media release, an entry form is available at www.cooperstownart.com along with a questionnaire and guidelines. The entry deadline is Friday, Feb. 26.
Six pieces will be selected by CAA jurors to receive Awards of Merit.
The selected works will also be submitted to the official Congressional Art Competition for a chance to represent the 19th Congressional District and the artwork displayed at the Capitol building.
For more information, call 607-547-9777 or email gallery@cooperstownart.com.
BOCES board of edhas vacancies to fill
The Otsego Northern Catskills Board of Cooperative Educational Services is seeking candidates to fill five vacancies on its board of education.
According to a media release, BOCES districts provide shared services to school districts. ONC BOCES provides its 19 component school districts with a variety of educational and administrative services. ONC BOCES also provides the region with adult and continuing education.
The nine-member board meets monthly at either the Otsego Area Occupational Center in Milford, Northern Catskills Occupational Center in Grand Gorge or the ONC BOCES Instructional Support Services Center in Oneonta.
New board members will begin serving on July 1.
School districts eligible to nominate a resident to the board include Andes, Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Hunter-Tannersville, Jefferson, Laurens, Milford, Morris, Oneonta, Schenevus, Stamford, Roxbury, South Kortright, Windham-Ashland-Jewett and Worcester.
Anyone who lives in any of the aforementioned districts who is interested in serving on the ONC BOCES Board of Education or would like more information, is asked to contact the ONC BOCES District superintendent’s office at 607-286-7715, ext. 2224, or aoliveri@oncboces.org as soon as possible.
Land Trust seeks input from public
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego Land Trust is in the process of applying for accreditation renewal and has announced that the public comment period phase of the application process will remain open until March 17.
According to a media release, the land trust accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards established for the protection of certain natural places and working lands forever.
The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, reviews each applicant’s policies and programs.
The Commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications.
Comments must relate to how Otsego Land Trust complies with national quality standards that address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust.
A list of the standards is available at www.landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicatorpractices.
Visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org or email info@landtrustaccredita tion.org for more information and to provide comments.
Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments, 518-587-3183; 36 Phila St., Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
