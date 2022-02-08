Blood drive to be held in village
COOPERSTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at St. Mary’s Parish Hall at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
Appointments may be made by calling 800-733-2767 or online at redcrossblood.org.
Legion Auxiliary to sponsor dinner
OXFORD — The Oxford American Legion Auxiliary of Fort Hill Post 376 will sponsor a Valentine’s takeout dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
The $8 meal will include a ham and scalloped potato casserole, green beans, roll and Valentine cookies or a chocolate lovers brownie.
Patrons are requested to be wearing face masks and practice social distancing when they arrive to pick up their dinners.
Proceeds will benefit the activities of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Fort Hill Post 376 is at 17 S. Washington Ave. in Oxford.
Call the Legion at 607-843-8166 for more information.
Scholarship named for early NY family
The 2022 Lambert and Annetje Van Valkenburg Memorial Scholarship competition sponsored by the National Association of Van Valkenburg Families is underway.
According to a media release, the Catskills and Capital Region are considered the ancestral homes of the Dutch family that started in Fort George (Albany) in the 1640s and now extends to every state in the union.
“Upstate New York, particularly the Catskills and surrounding counties, is the ancestral territory of the Van Valkenburg family in North America,” former president and Hobart resident Richard van Valkenburg noted in the release, adding, “Everyone who grew up around here knows a Van Valkenburg, if they’re not family members themselves. We especially want to spread the word about our scholarship program in these parts.”
Any family member who has a high school diploma and plans to attend an accredited college or training program this fall may apply. The award amount is $1,500.
Family members are descendants, whether by birth or legal adoption, of Lambert and Annetje Van Valkenburg, who came to New Amsterdam from the Netherlands in 1643, and their spouses; and descendants of others of the surname Van Valkenburg (or any variation) and their spouses.
Instructions and application forms are available at www.navvf.org. Names and birthplaces of parents and grandparents, indicating Van Valkenburg family lineage, must be provided in the application. The deadline to apply is March 1.
The award announcement will be made on April 30, and will appear on the NAVVF website at www.NAVVF.org.
