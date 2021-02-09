Delhi groups giving away Valentine kits
DELHI — The Delaware County Historical Association has teamed up with the Delhi Village Bicentennial Committee and will continue to offer Vintage Valentine kits until Sunday, Feb. 14.
According to a media release, the kits contain the supplies needed to make and mail two old-fashioned Valentine’s Day cards inspired by items from the museum’s collections, along with some candy. The kits are available at Main Street Cards and Gifts, Delhi Liquor, Delhi Paint and Paper, the Humane Society, Rachel’s Fine Art and Framing, Good Cheap Food, Cross Roads Cafe, Bagels ‘n Cream, and at DCHA on state Route 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. A $5 donation is suggested for each kit.
Proceeds will benefit the Delaware County Historical Association. Email dcha@delhi.net or call 607-746-3849 for more information.
Free rapid testing set for Wednesday
COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Healthcare Network, in partnership with the New York State Department of Health, will offer free COVID-19 rapid testing for asymptomatic individuals by appointment from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Bassett Medical Center at 1 Atwell Road in Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7973 for an appointment.
According to a media release, because Bassett continues to have a limited supply of vaccines, individuals waiting to be vaccinated are encouraged to visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 for the most up-to-date information on local vaccine supply, eligibility guidelines and registration resources. They may also call the state COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 833-697-4829.
Entries from artists wanted for exhibit
BAINBRIDGE — The Jericho Arts Council of Bainbridge recently issued a call for 20 juried individual artists or groups to participate in the seventh year of Regatta Row. Painters, sculptors, craftsmen, multimedia artists and wildly creative individuals are encouraged to submit their designs including this year’s theme, “A Song.”
According to a media release, Regatta Row is a month-long outdoor exhibit of 20 Adirondack-style canoe paddle chairs that have been artistically altered. Cash awards will be presented in five categories and winning entries will be sold at a live auction. Auction proceeds will support JAC’s artists and musicians and help to create future events.
The application deadline is Friday, Feb. 12. Applications, along with more information, are available at www.jerichoarts.com.
Email jacarttrail@gmail.com or call Rachel Hares at 607-643-2211 for more information.
Donations sought for art fundraiser
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown is collecting donations of original works of fine art and crafts for its Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar.
Donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Friday, March 5.
According to organizers, the event, designed to make artwork affordable for everyone, is scheduled to take place March 12 and 13 and March 16 to 20, when CAA will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the CAA and its prize fund for artists.
Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
