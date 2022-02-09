Recognition event set for Saturday
DELHI — Black History month will be recognized Saturday, Feb. 12, at Cannon Free Library at 40 Elm St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, members of Women for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity will present the free, family-friendly event focused on celebrating the arts, culture and history of African Americans.
Marcel Smith, a professional percussionist, will share his knowledge of the history of African percussion as it was in pre-slavery times and how it has developed into today’s jazz and blues music.
Members of WIDE will read a story pertaining to the civil rights movement and lead participants in a game and craft project.
Children will select an age-appropriate book to take home.
As further stated in the release, Saturday’s event is one of WIDE’s monthly workshops in rotation at libraries in Andes, Walton and Delhi. WIDE members fund their events by sponsoring bake sales, pay-by-donation dinners and also with cash donations.
Books for the event were purchased with funds from the A. Lindsay and Olive B. O’Connor Foundation.
The requested registration may be completed by calling the Cannon Free Library at 607-746-2662.
Local grad to talk about her new book
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library will welcome Cooperstown Central School alumna and author Lucy Schaeffer via Zoom for its next Sunday Speaker program. She will talk about her recently published book, “School Lunch: Unpacking Our Shared Stories” from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
According to a media release, last month Schaeffer participated in an presentation to Cooperstown Middle School students, teachers and staff about her experiences as a photographer and author. The program was organized by CCS librarians and co-hosted by FOVL.
Schaeffer grew up in Fly Creek and attended Yale University where she studied painting and printmaking. After a year teaching primary school art in Italy, she moved to New York City to pursue a career in magazines.
During her five years at Food & Wine magazine, Schaeffer developed a love of photography and started shooting projects on the side.
She launched her full-time commercial photography business in 2007 and since then has photographed more than 50 cookbooks, among other projects. Her client list includes Martha Stewart magazine, The Food Network, Starbucks, Chipotle, Campbell’s and Oprah magazine.
“School Lunch, Unpacking our Shared Stories” started as a personal project and grew into a book, the first where she is both photographer and author. Schaeffer now lives in Croton-on-Hudson with her husband and two girls.
Monthly Sunday Speaker programs are free and open to the public.
Visit fovl.eventbrite.com for more information and to register.
Art competition announced in county
COOPERSTOWN —The Cooperstown Art Association will host “An Artistic Discovery,” a Congressional High School Art Competition for Otsego County High School Students from March 11 through April 1.
According to a media release, the competition is open to all students in grades 9 through 12 living within Otsego County. Six students will be awarded ribbons and a digital image of their artwork will be submitted to Rep. Antonio Delgado’s office for final selection in the next phase of the competition. From there, one student’s work from the 19th Congressional district will will be displayed in the corridor leading to the United States Capitol along with works by 49 other high school artists from across the country.
The categories open for competition are painting, drawing, collage, printmaking, mixed media, computer generated artwork and photography.
As further stated in the release, although the competition aspect of “An Artistic Discovery” is open only to two-dimensional artwork, the show at CAA highly encourages three-dimensional and sculptural pieces for exhibit. The CAA also asks that no more than two, two-dimensional pieces be submitted per student.
Artwork is to be delivered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday or Friday, March 3 or 4.
Information has been sent to the art and guidance departments of each school and home-schooled families. Students may consult with their art teachers or guidance counselors on how to participate or visit www.cooperstownart.com for entry forms.
Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
Spring events to be discussed Monday
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at its winter location in the Fellowship Hall at the Baptist Church on Commercial Street in Gilbertsville.
According to a media release, spring events will be discussed and committee appointments made for those events.
Drivers interested in taking a Defensive Driving course are welcome to take the six-hour course scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. May 3 and May 4, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville. Early registration is encouraged. Call Roger Halbert at 607-783-2691 for more information and to register.
Individuals interested in Grange membership may call David or Sandra Stoy at 607-287-5574; Valerie Haynes at 607-783-4045; or Lynne Porter at 607-764-8720.
Scholarship named for early NY family
The 2022 Lambert and Annetje Van Valkenburg Memorial Scholarship competition sponsored by the National Association of Van Valkenburg Families is underway.
According to a media release, the Catskills and Capital Region are considered the ancestral homes of the Dutch family that started in Fort George (Albany) in the 1640s and now extends to every state in the union.
“Upstate New York, particularly the Catskills and surrounding counties, is the ancestral territory of the Van Valkenburg family in North America,” former president and Hobart resident Richard van Valkenburg noted in the release, adding, “Everyone who grew up around here knows a Van Valkenburg, if they’re not family members themselves. We especially want to spread the word about our scholarship program in these parts.”
Any family member who has a high school diploma and plans to attend an accredited college or training program this fall may apply. The award amount is $1,500.
Family members are descendants, whether by birth or legal adoption, of Lambert and Annetje Van Valkenburg, who came to New Amsterdam from the Netherlands in 1643, and their spouses; and descendants of others of the surname Van Valkenburg (or any variation) and their spouses.
Instructions and application forms are available at www.navvf.org. Names and birthplaces of parents and grandparents, indicating Van Valkenburg family lineage, must be provided in the application. The deadline to apply is March 1.
The award announcement will be made on April 30, and will appear on the NAVVF website at www.NAVVF.org.
