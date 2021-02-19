Pop-up exhibit set to open at museum
EDMESTON — Ice harvesting tools will be featured in a free pop-up exhibit at Edmeston Museum from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through March 27. Local ice harvesting photographs complete the exhibit.
According to a media release, tools are from the collections of Russell Dutcher and Denny Payne. They include a crescent saw used in the ice house to cut ice, scuds, ice pikes, tongs and a pusher.
The Edmeston Museum is at 1 North St. in Edmeston.
Voter information noted by area village
WEST WINFIELD — Absentee ballot request forms are available from the West Winfield village clerk at the village hall at 179 South St. in West Winfield for the March 16 election. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is March 9, and they need to be returned by noon on Election Day. Voters may call 315-822-3051 weekdays to request a form.
Candidates for mayor and two trustees will appear on this year’s ballot.
Any unregistered voters may register from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the village office.
The Place to offer aid to students, kits
NORWICH — The Place at 22 E. Main St. in Norwich is offering programming to assist middle and high school students with hybrid and virtual learning. Registration is required.
Activity kits are also available for children and families in Chenango County. The monthly kits include four-to-five activities appropriate for children age 4 and older.
The Place is described as a community-based youth service organization.
Call 607-336-9696 for more information and to register for programs.
Rotary to sponsor mid-week fish fry
BAINBRIDGE — The Rotary Club of Bainbridge will sponsor a Doug’s To Go fish fry from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, at 1 Church St. in Bainbridge. Orders may be placed in person or until 4 p.m. by calling 607-753-9184, ext. 2.
Museum set to start virtual event season
SCHOHARIE — Local author Peter Lindemann will present “They May Have Found James Tanner’s Legs” and other stories on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
According to a media release, Lindemann, second vice president of the Old Stone Fort Museum and Schoharie County Historical Society, will launch the museum’s 2021 event season with his program. According to Lindemann, world history can be told using local stories. Such is the case with James Tanner, who was born on a farm in Richmondville in 1844. While serving as a Civil War soldier, he reportedly lost both his legs below the knee in the Second Battle of Bull Run. Lindemann will discuss Tanner and others as well as explain self-publishing and what he refers to in the release as the joys of becoming “the book guy.”
“We are thrilled to be able to host Mr. Lindemann for our inaugural virtual event,” said Schoharie County Historical Society Director Melinda McTaggart in the release. She went on to add that “This is a wonderful way for us to be able to connect with and serve our members and friends in a time when traditional programming is not possible.”
Email OldStoneFortEvents@gmail.com or call 518-295-7192 to register and receive the link to the free program.
Visit TheOldStoneFort.org or Facebook.com/oldstonefort for more information.
Vendors wanted for June craft festival
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Vendor applications are being accepted for the 41st annual Friends Craft Festival sponsored by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, the event is scheduled to be held, with everyone’s safety in mind, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in Spring Park.
Visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com or call Carla at 315-858-1451 or Sue at 315-858-2681 for more information and an application.
Patio to be created with donated bricks
SHERBURNE — Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne has begun a fundraising campaign designed to further enhance building and exhibit upgrades scheduled to be unveiled later this year.
According to a media release, red concrete bricks will be sold in three sizes. Art or business logos may be added and they can also be engraved before being installed in the ground to form a permanent patio area near the front of the Visitor Center. Bricks start at $100. Replica tiles may be purchased for an additional fee.
Orders will be taken through July and the patio installation is expected to be completed in September.
Visit www.friendsofrogers.org or call 607-674-4733 for more information and to place an order.
Raffle for Mustang to benefit museum
NORWICH — Tickets are available from the Northeast Classic Car Museum at 24 Rexford St. in Norwich for a classic automobile to be raffled off this fall.
According to a media release, the car to be raffled is a 1970 Mustang convertible. Described as candy apple red, it features a 351C-4V V8 engine, automatic power steering, power brakes and power roof and has an after repair value of $28,000. The interior is white and the top is black.
Raffle tickets range in price from $5 for one to $500 for 200.
More information, including official rules and vehicle photos, is available at www.classiccarmuseum.org.
Tickets may be purchased at www.classiccarmuseum.org/mustang-raffle/, by calling 607-334-2886, or using the printable online order form at tinyurl.com/3pxlufx2.
Ticket orders must be postmarked by 4 p.m. Sept. 30. The drawing will be held Oct. 7.
Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit museum.
