Volunteers wanted to clean highway
LAURENS — The community action group Laurens Together, whose mission it is to foster awareness of community events, governments and planning, will host a highway clean up from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 24.
According to a media release, volunteers will meet at 73 Main St. in Laurens to gather supplies and proceed to the work area along County Route 11, South. Volunteers are encouraged to wear brightly colored clothing and bring masks to wear when social distancing isn’t possible. One does not need to be a Laurens resident to participate. Visit the Laurens Together group Facebook page for more information.
Blood drive to be held in Schoharie
SCHOHARIE — The Schoharie County Department of Health will sponsor a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Schoharie County Office Building at 284 Main St. in Schoharie.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org for more information and to schedule an appointment.
Candidate debate to be held Monday
COOPERSTOWN — Challengers Daniel Buttermann and Jake Cornell will join incumbent John Salka in an online debate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. All are running for the 121st state Assembly seat.
According to a media release, co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area and League of Women Voters of the Oneonta Area, using the Zoom webinar platform, standard debate formats will be followed. Candidates will make introductory statements and answer questions. Questions for candidates may be emailed to forumquestions@lwvcooperstownarea.org. Senders must include their names, where they live, and to which candidate(s) their question is directed. Questions will be reviewed and vetted by the league before being posed by the debate moderator.
Up to 500 viewers may connect to the debate using the link provided at www.lwvcooperstownarea.org and www.lwvoneonta.org.
Buttermann, of Oneonta, is running on the Democratic Party line.
Cornell, of Oneida, is running on the Libertarian Party line.
Salka, of Brookfield, is running on the Republican, Conservative, and Independence Party lines.
Only the candidates, media representatives and moderator will be seen and heard on the screen.
Contact Cooperstown Area League of Women Voters Voter Services Chair Tom Pullyblank at tompullyblank@gmail.com for more information.
Programs focused on Halloween set
SIDNEY — Several Halloween-themed activities will be hosted by Sidney Memorial Public library. The first is an outdoor haunted historic walk around Sidney at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Free and suitable for all ages, it will be repeated at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. The required registration may be completed by calling the library at 607-563-1200.
A virtual and in-person trivia night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, will feature Halloween traditions, movie villains and trivia related to October. Prizes will be awarded. The library is at 8 River St. in Sidney.
Sugar skulls will be created from a template and decorated during New Virtual Crafts with Ms. Cassandra at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
Volunteers needed to socialize dogs
HYDE PARK — Following the reported success of its recent ‘Feral to Friendly’ initiative for unsocialized cats and kittens, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has initiated a similar program for dogs who appear fearful of humans.
According to a media release, the shelter’s “Fearful to Fearless” program needs assistance from the community to help turn extremely shy dogs into confident, loving pets through positive association and experiences.
“These dogs are terrified,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes explained. “Our Fearful to Fearless program will enable volunteers to come spend quality time with the dogs – sit outside their kennels, talk to them, maybe even read a book out loud – to help them overcome their fear of people.”
As further stated in the release, five dogs from Clayton County, Georgia, are the first to participate in the program. A rescue network that saves dogs from high intake shelters and high-risk situations in both Georgia and Texas, paid for their transport as well as their shelter stay. Bacon, Benedict, Omelette, Waffles and Nici arrived at the SQSPCA on Oct. 2. All were strays estimated to be around 2 years old.
Interested volunteers may call 607-547-8111, ext. 111, for more information and to schedule times to help out.
Funding for the arts available in region
The Chenango and Otsego County Decentralization Grant Program application deadline for 2021 arts-related programs is Jan. 15. Awards will be announced in March.
According to a media release, nonprofit arts organizations and individual artists may apply for grants up to $5,000 to help strengthen the arts and cultural programs in their communities. Developed by the New York State Council on the Arts, the DEC program is administered by Earlville Opera House under the direction of DEC Coordinator Victoria Calvert Kappel. It also includes Broome County.
The program offers Community Arts grants for arts and cultural projects to community-based organizations, groups, collectives, or individual artists. Arts Education grants offer two funding categories: Pre K-12 In-School Projects and After-School and Community-Based Learning. Arts Education grants support nonprofit organizations, cultural groups and/or individual artists in providing in-depth, arts education projects to participants of all ages.
A series of free virtual grant workshops will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 29 and Nov. 5, to assist potential applicants. The required preregistration may be completed by emailing Kapell at victoria.kappel@earlvilleoperahouse.com.
Nominations for grant review will be accepted on an on-going basis. Statements of interest along with a resume may be emailed to Kapell.
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information including grant guidelines and application materials.
Artists wanted for annual holiday sale
EARLVILLE — The 23rd annual Earlville Opera House Holiday Sale will be held virtually from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18. The deadline to register to participate is 2 p.m. Nov. 14.
Repeat artists will need to complete the online form at tinyurl.com/yylk4os6.
New artists are required to email a description and five images of the artwork they plan to sell, including a photo or description of their display no later than Oct. 31, to saige@earlvilleoperahouse.com.
Call 315-691-3550 for more information.
Animal shelters join awareness program
HYDE PARK — An education program designed to help consumers distinguish puppy mills from responsible breeders launched nationally last month has local participants as well.
According to a media release from the Susquehanna SPCA, the program, “PAWS Before You Pay,” encourages people who are planning to buy a puppy to do their research first and empowers them with the information and resources necessary to do so. PAWS stands for Puppy Mill Awareness With Shelters.
“Puppy mills are cruel and inhumane,” Haynes said in the release, adding “Our shelter receives complaint calls and inquiries all the time about several puppy mills operating in and around Otsego County.”
The Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley in Howes Cave, Delaware Valley Humane Society in Delhi, Herkimer County Humane Society in Mohawk and Oneonta’s Superheroes in Ripped Jeans are also participating in the program.
Visit www.sqspca.org or another participating shelter’s website, click on the PAWS tab for more information from the Humane Society of the United States.
